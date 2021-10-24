journal-news logo
FLEISCHMAN, MARY

FLEISCHMAN (Eckert), Mary

Age 57, Passed away on Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, at The

Hospice of Dayton. Preceded in death by parents: Walter J. Eckert and Rosine (Spatz) Eckert, spouse Daniel Fleischman, and nephew Eric S. Eckert. Survived by siblings: Michael

(Linda) Eckert, Stephen (Terryl) Eckert, Jeanette (Steve Vore) Eckert, Irene (William) Mast, Christopher (Donna) Eckert, Goddaughter Jaclyn (Clint) Edwards, and numerous nephews and nieces. Graduate of Chaminade-Julienne High School Class of 1982 and graduate of Miami Jacobs Junior College. Memorial at a later date. Celebration of Life, Wednesday, Oct. 27 at 11am-1pm, Kettering American Legion Post #598. Must show Covid Vaccine card at door. In lieu of flowers, please send a contribution to Hospice of Dayton or Alcoholics

Anonymous.

