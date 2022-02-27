FLEET, Betty J.



Betty J. Fleet, age 89, of Miamisburg, formerly of Moraine City, passed away February 23, 2022, at Sycamore Glen Health Center after a lengthy illness. She was born in Union City,



Indiana, on October 9, 1932, to the late Elmer and Cora Shields. She was also preceded in death by her son-in-law, Paul Salyers, sister, Dorothy Hull and brother, Jack Shields. Betty is survived by her daughter, Pat Salyers; grandson,



Gerald and wife Melissa Stephens; great-grandchildren, Grant, Ashley, Garrett and Aiden Stephens; sister, Carolyn Davis;



sister-in-law, Linda Shields and several nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 3, 2022, from 12:30 pm until time of service at 1:30 pm at Newcomer Kettering Chapel, 3940 Kettering Blvd. Burial will follow at Highland Memorial Cemetery. Please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com to leave a special message for her family.

