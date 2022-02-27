Hamburger icon
journal-news logo
X

FLEET, BETTY

ajc.com

Obituaries
3 hours ago

FLEET, Betty J.

Betty J. Fleet, age 89, of Miamisburg, formerly of Moraine City, passed away February 23, 2022, at Sycamore Glen Health Center after a lengthy illness. She was born in Union City,

Indiana, on October 9, 1932, to the late Elmer and Cora Shields. She was also preceded in death by her son-in-law, Paul Salyers, sister, Dorothy Hull and brother, Jack Shields. Betty is survived by her daughter, Pat Salyers; grandson,

Gerald and wife Melissa Stephens; great-grandchildren, Grant, Ashley, Garrett and Aiden Stephens; sister, Carolyn Davis;

sister-in-law, Linda Shields and several nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 3, 2022, from 12:30 pm until time of service at 1:30 pm at Newcomer Kettering Chapel, 3940 Kettering Blvd. Burial will follow at Highland Memorial Cemetery. Please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com to leave a special message for her family.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Newcomer Funeral Home - Kettering Chapel

3940 Kettering Blvd

Kettering, OH

45439

https://www.newcomerdayton.com

In Other News
1
NEWKOLD, Julia
2
McDONALD, Sandra
3
CREASE, Pierre
4
Cloud, Melvin
5
FAY, MARIE
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top