FLEE, Michael Richard



Age 64, passed on Tuesday, December 20, 2022. He was born August 28, 1958, in Santa Monica, CA. Michael had a long and difficult battle with kidney cancer and is finally at rest. He was a warrior throughout life and will be forever loved and remembered. Michael was quite outspoken and had a very dry sense of humor. He loved cooking on the grill, gardening, and travel. Michael served in the United States Marines. He is survived by his devoted wife of 25 years, Lancee Flee and step-son Sean Howard. He was predeceased by his step-sons Adam and Patrick Howard. At Michael's request, no services will take place. A private family scattering of Michael's ashes will be held at a later date in Montevideo, Uruguay, a very meaningful spot for several reasons. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be made at www.routsong.com.

