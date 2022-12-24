FLEE, Marlyn Duane



Marlyn Duane Flee, age 80, of Englewood, passed away peacefully on December 2, 2022, at Hospice of Dayton. He was born on June 4, 1942, to the late Milbourne and Helen (Flint) Flee in Xenia, Ohio, and grew up in Washington Court House. Marlyn earned his Bachelor's Degree in Urban Planning from the University of Cincinnati. He was a Township Administrator for Harrison Township for 25 years. After his retirement he proudly served on the Englewood City Council and the Englewood Planning Commission. He and his wife, Judy were members of Concord United Methodist Church in Englewood for many years. Marlyn enjoyed woodworking and created beautiful furniture. He and Judy loved travelling together visiting many places throughout the U.S., Canada, South America, and Europe. Most importantly, Marlyn enjoyed spending time with his family. Marlyn is survived by his beloved wife: Judith "Judy" (McFarland) Flee, daughters: Jennifer (John) Schwartzkopf, Heather (Josh) Young, Erica (Alex) Dunn, grandchildren: Natalie and Sarah Schwartzkopf and Macie and Jackson Dunn, brother: Steve (Carol) Flee, along with numerous other family members and friends who he leaves to cherish his memory. A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 pm on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at Concord United Methodist Church, (1123 S. Main St., Englewood, OH 45322) with Pastor Maggie Sykes officiating. Visitation will take place on Wednesday from 1:00 pm until the time of his service. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Concord United Methodist Church or Ohio's Hospice of Dayton, (324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, OH 45420). Online condolences may be made to the family at



