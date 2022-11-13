FLECKENSTEIN,



Shirley Ann



Shirley Ann Fleckenstein, age 93 of Fairborn, passed away Monday, October 31, 2022. She was born July 16, 1929, in Dayton, Ohio, the daughter of Raymond and Mary McDonald. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Robert "Bob" Jacob Fleckenstein; sister, Janet Spang; brothers-in-law, Dick Spang, Bill Fleckenstein and Jim Bush and sisters-in-law, Betty (Lowell) Brown and Nancy Fleckenstein. Shirley is survived by her children, Theresa (Mike) Collins, Joe (Kelli) Fleckenstein and Karen (Tom) Richardson; grandchildren, Andrea (Jeff), Bryan (Missy) and Frankie (Stephanie); great-grandchildren, Jeffrey, Hudson, Jackson, Emma, Landon and Joey; sister, Gail Bush; a special friend, Yvator; lifelong friends, Joanne and Jack Aiple, as well as several nieces and nephews. Shirley was a 1947 graduate of Stivers High School and worked at Third National Bank. She will be remembered for her humor and her love of family. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 am on Friday, November 18, 2022, at St. Luke's Catholic Church. Family will receive friends from 9:30 until the time of service. Shirley will be laid to rest with her husband at 2:00 pm at Dayton National Cemetery.

