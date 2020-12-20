FLAUGHER, Elaine Beth



Age 77, passed away at home under Hospice of Dayton home care on Dec 13, 2020, from



cancer. She was born March 20, 1943, in Fairborn, OH, to



Richard and Dorothy Miller, predeceased. She graduated from Fairborn High School and attended the Miami Valley



Hospital School of Nursing, where she received highest state honors. Elaine then served 20 years as a Nurse



Manager at Grandview Hospital and upon retirement joined the Regional Area on Aging as an RN Case Manager for over 20 years, where she retired from at age 74. In addition to her compassionate career, she was soul bonded to her husband of 53 years, James G. Flaugher of Dayton, OH and three professional daughters, science teacher Catherine Ackerman



(husband Christopher), Dr. Candice B. Flaugher, DO (deceased) of Richmond, IN, and math teacher Christina C. Flaugher of Dayton, OH. Elaine is survived by her grandchildren, Caitlin (nee Ackerman) and Nate Jenkins of West Carrollton, OH, and Daniel and Alli Ackerman of Richmond, IN, and her newborn great-granddaughter Lilliana Harper Jenkins. She is also



survived by her brother James and Pam Miller and sister



Marcia (nee Miller) and Robert Theisen of Fairborn, OH, and many nieces and great-nieces, nephews and great-nephews in several states. A visitation will be held at Newcomer Funeral Home, 4104 Needmore Rd., Dayton on Monday, December 21st, 2020, from 5 pm-7 pm. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, December 22nd, 2020, at 1pm at Earlham



Cemetery, 1101 National Road West, Richmond, IN. We ask in lieu of flowers that a donation be made to Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Avenue, Dayton 45420, so they can continue their compassionate home care for others. "The State of Ohio is under a mandatory mask order and has required that face masks will be worn in all public places." To share a memory of Elaine with the family, please visit



