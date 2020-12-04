X

FLANNERY, Harvey R.

"Dick" "Rooster"

79, of South Charleston, passed away December 1, 2020, in his home. He was born February 18, 1941, in Harmony Township, OH, the son of Aubrey V. "Luke" and Erna O. (Click) Flannery. Mr. Flannery had

retired from the U.S. Post

Office, Springfield branch,

following 36 years employment. He loved golfing at

Locust Hills Golf Club and also enjoyed softball, running, and racing cars and motorcycles. Survivors include his loving wife of 56 years, Phyllis (Parker) Flannery; three children, Tina (James P.) Stream, Debbie Williamson (Chuck Russell), and

Richard Flannery; five grandchildren, Dustin, Clinton, Brittaney, Breanna, and Brandie; great-granddaughter, Kyara; brothers, Herman (Louise) Flannery and Harold (Barbara) Flannery; sister, Loretta (James) Evans; several nieces and nephews; and many former coworkers and friends at the post office and friends and staff at Locust Hills. He was preceded in death by sisters, Lenora Lesher and Louise Skeen, and by his parents. The family would like to thank the staff of Day City Hospice for their excellent care. Funeral services will be held at 3:00 pm Sunday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Rick Clos officiating. Friends may visit with the family for one hour prior to the services. Masks are

required. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

Funeral Home Information

Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home

1002 East High Street

Springfield, OH

45505

https://www.zechmanfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

