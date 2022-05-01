FLANIK, Janice Joyce



83, of Dayton passed away peacefully in Buffalo Grove, Illinois, on April 25, 2022. Jan was born in 1939 in Cleveland, Ohio, and attended Miami University in Oxford, Ohio, before leaving after freshman year to marry the love of her life,



Roger J. "Bud" Flanik, in 1958. Together, they raised a loving family, living in numerous cities throughout the U.S. (thanks to his career as an Air Force pilot) including Mesa, Arizona; Lincoln, Nebraska; Tacoma, Washington; Anchorage, Alaska; and Sumter, South Carolina. Upon Bud's retirement from the Air Force in 1978, they moved to Dayton, where she quickly fell in love with the Gem City and became one of its fiercest defenders and biggest boosters. She was elected numerous times to the DeWeese-Ridgecrest Civic Association as well as the Northeast Priority Board, and worked tirelessly to improve her little corner of Dayton for all to enjoy. The revamped Wegerzyn Garden Center and the new Siebenthaler Avenue Bridge were just two of the noteworthy improvements that were realized thanks to her efforts. In addition to her neighborhood, Jan held a special place in her heart for Queen of Martyrs Catholic Church, of which she was a devoted parishioner for more than 40 years. Jan also was an avid reader, often staying up late to clip articles from the Cleveland Plain Dealer (thanks to a lifetime subscription she got from her parents) to pass along to her children and grandchildren wherever they were in the world. With her ready smile and quick wit, Jan was the best mother, grandmother, and friend that anyone could ever hope for, and she enjoyed spending time with her neighbors, fellow parishioners, and lifelong friends from her and Bud's Air Force days. Jan was preceded in death by Bud; her parents, John and Jane Friery, of Cleveland; and her brother, Robert Friery, also of Cleveland. She is survived by her daughter,



Jennifer Jarvis, of Hoffman Estates, Illinois; her son, Barry Flanik (Kirsten), of Brooklyn, New York; and her four beloved grandchildren: Jarret Jarvis (Elise), Ashleigh Jarvis-Flinn, Luke Flanik, and Kate Flanik. Visitation will be from 5–7 p.m. Monday, May 2 at Newcomer Funeral Home, 4104 Needmore Rd. in Dayton, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 3 at Queen of Martyrs Catholic Church, 4134 Cedar Ridge Rd., also in Dayton. There will be a private interment on Wednesday, May 4 at Dayton National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations in Jan's name be made to the charity of your choice. To share a memory of Jan or leave a special message for her family, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.

