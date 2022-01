FLANARY, Annette



Age 96, formerly of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on January 9, 2022. The family will receive friends on Friday, January 14, 2022, from 12:00-2:00 p.m. at Stubblefield Funeral Home.



Funeral service will follow at 2:00 p.m. Entombment in Hamblen Memory Gardens. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.stubblefieldfuneralhome.com for the Flanary family. Arrangements by Stubblefield



Funeral Home, Morristown, TN.