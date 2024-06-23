Fitzwater, Martin George "Marty"



Martin (Marty) G. Fitzwater 56, passed away in his home on June 17, 2024. He was born on January 22, 1968, in Springfield Ohio. He is the son of C.E. (Nick) and Barbara Fitzwater. He graduated from Springfield South High School. Marty is survived by his daughter Anne Fitzwater and 3 grandchildren Alexis, Elizabeth, and Damin. Sister Peggy (Randy) Kissell, Brothers Mark (Pam) Fitzwater and Matt (Wendy) Fitzwater. His love Michelle Trinkle, several Aunts, Uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins. Marty was proceeded in death by his parents, Sister Maggie Fitzwater Watson, and Brother Mike (Judy) Fitzwater.



Marty was a loving Father, Brother, and a friend to many. He enjoyed playing music on his drums and sharing his love for music with everyone. Throughout his lifetime, he was locally known for playing in the band Rotten Apple, and among many other bands.



There will be a Celebration of Life on July 6, 2024, in Snyder Park from 12:30 pm to 3 pm. There will also be a two-night Tribute Concert, Saturday August 17th at Tuck-n-Red's in Yellow Springs, and Saturday August 24th at O'Conners Irish Pub.



