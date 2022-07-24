FITZWATER, Larry

FITZWATER, Sr., Larry A.



86, of Springfield, passed away Saturday, July 16, 2022, peacefully with his family by his side. Larry was born November 2, 1935, in Springfield, Ohio, to Clarence Edward Fitzwater and Evelyn Mae (Crellin) Fitzwater. He was a veteran, served in the Marine Corps, and a member of St. Teresa Parish. Survivors include four children, Linda (John) Klenke, Larry (Sandy) Fitzwater Jr., John (Cindy) Fitzwater, Greg (Kim Ackley) Fitzwater; 11 grandchildren, Jennifer, Jeffery (Liz), Elizabeth (Brian), Sara (Kevin), Lauren (Chris), Charity, Colby, Kristen (Chris), Dalton (Britney), Amanda (Jeffrey), Ellie; 9 great-grandchildren; one sibling, Ronald "Andy " Fitzwater (Carolyn); one brother-in-law, William "Bill" Hamilton; one sister-in-law, Margaret "Peggy" Potts; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Barbara of 64 years; two brothers, Donald "Amos" Fitzwater and Clarence E. "Nick" Fitzwater; and sister, Rose Steiger. Larry made a successful 30 year career for himself as a Tool & Die Machinist at Taylor Manufacturing, while also finding time to do part-time electrician work on the side. He was an active member of the Springfield community and belonged to many organizations including the Elks Lodge 51, Eagles FOE 397, K of C 624, and was a past Grand Knight of K of C 3737. He was a member of the Catholic Central Boosters, ran Klutter Kloset for several years and was a Green Blazer recipient. He was an avid bowler, euchre player, and had a passion for fishing and hunting. Above all he was best known as a loving and proud father and grandfather. We want to thank the employees at Hearth and Home at El Camino for their loving care and support. There will be a memorial service celebrating Larry's life at CONROY FUNERAL HOME, Friday, July 29 at 12:00 p.m. The visitation will be held two hours prior, from 10:00 am -12:00 pm. Burial will be at St. Bernard Cemetery directly following. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Teresa Church, Catholic Central Boosters or Knights of Columbus 624.

