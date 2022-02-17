FITZPATRICK, Norman
Age 82 of Springboro, OH, fell asleep in death Monday, February 14th, 2022. He was surrounded by his family.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Judith; his son, Timothy and wife Denise; daughters, Kellie and Heather; son, Andrew and wife Michelle; grandchildren, Miranda, Natalie and
Brendan.
He had served as an elder and was an active member of the Franklin Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses.
He is also survived by a sister, Barbara Couch of Carlisle and her children; brother, Richard and wife Carol of Franklin and their children, Leonard "Junior" and his wife Betty of North Augusta, SC and their children.
A memorial service will be held via zoom on Saturday, February 19th at 2:00PM due to covid concerns.
Please join the family in remembering him by visiting the website, Anderson-fh.com to leave condolences or join the service virtually on zoom; meeting ID: 86098059719 and the password: norman.
Funeral Home Information
Anderson Funeral Home
40 North Main Street
Springboro, OH
45066
