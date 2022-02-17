FITZPATRICK, Norman



Age 82 of Springboro, OH, fell asleep in death Monday, February 14th, 2022. He was surrounded by his family.



He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Judith; his son, Timothy and wife Denise; daughters, Kellie and Heather; son, Andrew and wife Michelle; grandchildren, Miranda, Natalie and



Brendan.



He had served as an elder and was an active member of the Franklin Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses.



He is also survived by a sister, Barbara Couch of Carlisle and her children; brother, Richard and wife Carol of Franklin and their children, Leonard "Junior" and his wife Betty of North Augusta, SC and their children.



A memorial service will be held via zoom on Saturday, February 19th at 2:00PM due to covid concerns.



Please join the family in remembering him by visiting the website, Anderson-fh.com to leave condolences or join the service virtually on zoom; meeting ID: 86098059719 and the password: norman.



