FITZPATRICK, Larry E.



Larry E. Fitzpatrick, 73, of Ravenna, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at Vibra Hospital. He was born in Paintsville, Kentucky, on



February 6, 1949, to parents, James and Geraldine (Hale)



Fitzpatrick. Larry was a Class of 1967 graduate of Lemon Monroe High School and proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corps. He retired from AK Steel, where he had worked in maintenance. Larry is survived by his wife, Debra (Palmer) Fitzpatrick; mother, Geraldine Fitzpatrick; brother, John P. (Lisa) Fitzpatrick; niece, Scarlett Fitzpatrick; nephews, Brandon Fitzpatrick, Ryan Fitzpatrick and Wyatt Fitzpatrick; and great-nephew, Brandon Fitzpatrick Jr. He was preceded in death by his father, James W. Fitzpatrick. Funeral Service will be Monday, May 23, 2022, at 12:00 noon at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd., (at Bonita Dr.), Middletown, with Pastor Mark Jackson officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service from 11:00 am - 12:00 noon at the funeral home. Burial will be at Woodside Cemetery and Arboretum. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association, 5211 Madison Rd., Cincinnati, OH 45227 - OR - the American Diabetes Association, Southwest Ohio Chapter, P.O. Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116. Please sign the guestbook at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com.

