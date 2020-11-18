FITZMARTIN, Cheryl Ann



Age 72 of Beavercreek, passed away after battling a lengthy illness on Friday, November 13, 2020. Cheryl was preceded in death by her parents, William and Maria (Libert) Fitzmartin. She is survived by her caring daughter, Jody Bales; and supportive son, Jay Fitzmartin. Her spirit perseveres with her grandchildren, Andy (Erica) Zaborowski, John (Courtney) Seif, Jr. and Alicia Griffey. Cheryl was most proud of her great-grandson, Lincoln Zaborowski. Cheryl is also survived by her sisters Colleen (Larry) Alexander, Susan Fitzmartin and brother Bill Fitzmartin. Cheryl was a respected physician in the Dayton area having practiced family medicine and most recently on staff of several medical facilities. She deeply cared for her



patients and loved her job. She will be greatly missed by her family, friends and patients. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements entrusted to Westbrock Funeral Home, Kettering.

