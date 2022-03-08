FITZHARRIS, Robert L. "Bob"



Robert L. Fitzharris "Bob", age 68, of West Carrollton, passed away March 6, 2022, at The Hospice of Dayton. He was born October 11, 1953, in Dayton, to the late James Jr. and



Elizabeth (Kovacs) Fitzharris.



He is survived by his son, Brian (Nikki) Fitzharris; grandchildren, Arnold, Evan and Chloe; brothers, Richard (Lynn), Jerry (Jannie) and Kevin (Jo) Fitzharris; numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and dear friends.



Bob enjoyed fishing and loved his working career. His greatest passion was his grandchildren, watching them play and grow.



Family will receive guests from 6-7 PM on Thursday, March 10, 2022, at Newcomer Funeral Home, Centerville Chapel, (820 Miamisburg-Centerville Rd., Dayton, 45459) where a funeral service will begin at 7 PM.



In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to Hospice of Dayton, in Bob's memory.



To share a memory of Bob or leave his family a special message, please visit www.newcomerdayton.com.

