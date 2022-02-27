FITZGERALD, Marjorie Louise



Age 94, passed away peacefully in the loving presence of her family on February 23, 2022. She was born to the late Ray E. and Florence M. Todd on May 25, 1927, and was a lifelong Dayton, Ohio, resident and faithful member of Hope Lutheran Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald and sister, Carolyn Shannon. Marjorie is survived by her daughter, Linda Fitzgerald, and daughter and son-in-law,



Cynthia and Keith Earley, sister and brother-in-law, Nancy and Tom Conlon, grandchildren, Matthew (Kristie) Earley and Megan (Levi) Sargent, along with five great-grandchildren, Zachary, Grace, and Emily Earley, and Harrison and Hadley Sargent. Marjorie's life was also enriched by her beloved



nieces and nephews, Peggy Baber and the late Jim Shannon, Jennifer and Thomas Conlon, Sue Pflomm, Tom, and the late David Braun, Barbara Goines, Mike, John, and Karen Iacovone. Her good friend and neighbor, Dick Meyer, was a blessing to her. Funeral Services will be held at Westbrock Funeral Home, 1712 Wayne Avenue, Dayton, on Thursday, March 3, at 12:00 pm with Pastor Bob Swanson officiating. Visitation will



precede the service beginning at 11:00 am. Burial will be at



Miami Valley Memorial Gardens. If desired, contributions may be made to the Bethany Village Benevolence Fund at Graceworks Lutheran Services, 6430 Inner Mission Way, Dayton, Ohio 45459.

