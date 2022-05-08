Fitzgerald, Carolyn

FITZGERALD (Olson), Carolyn A.



Age 84 of Englewood, passed away on Tuesday, April 12, 2022. Carolyn was a former educator and later retired as a nurse from the Area Agency on Aging. She loved spending time with her family and also enjoyed cooking, sewing and playing cards. She is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law: Patrick (Karin) Fitzgerald, Scott (Melissa) Fitzgerald, grandchildren: Rylee, Andrew and Ryan, brothers and sister-in-law: Tom and Sue Olson, Maurice Olson, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her



husband: Donald J. Fitzgerald, son: Timothy Fitzgerald,



parents: Maurice and Ann (Lambert) Olson and brother: Alan Olson. A Celebration of Life will be held at 6:00 p.m. on



Friday, May 13, 2022, at the Kindred Funeral Home, (400



Union Blvd., Englewood). Inurnment will be held privately at Polk Grove Cemetery. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the charity of your choice. To view the service for Carolyn and leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.KindredFuneralHome.com.

