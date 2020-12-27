FITCH, Clora June



Clora June Fitch, 73, of Springfield, Ohio, passed away December 23, 2020, in her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born September 6, 1947, in Paintsville, Kentucky, the daughter of Monroe and Nolda Castle. Mrs. Fitch enjoyed spending time with her loving family and friends. She is survived by her husband of 53 years; Lon Douglas Fitch, four children; Terry (Patricia) Fitch, Jeff (Maggie) Fitch and twins; Cindy (Rick) Taylor and Sandy (Zeb) Slayton, 12 grandchildren; Emily, Allison, Sarah, Allison, Katie (Derek), Ryan, Cory, Cody, Molly, Kelsey (Tyler), Tyler and Chase, one sister; Virginia Louise Melvin, many nieces and nephews, close friend; Debbie Cook and her health care nurse; Kelly. She was preceded in death by siblings; Dallas Castle, Florid Castle, Carl Castle, James Castle, Lester Martin Castle, Irene Melvin, Eva Lee Van Hoose, Cathleen Castle, Debbie Gene and Garnett Marie Ratliff and her parents. Visitation will be held from 5:00PM until 8:00PM Tuesday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Masks will be required. Funeral services will be held at 11:00AM Wednesday in the funeral home. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Burial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Multiple Sclerosis Society. Condolences may be shared at



