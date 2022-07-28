FISSEL, Jr., John E.



John E. Fissel, Jr., age 92, passed away Monday, July 25, 2022. Born on September 18, 1929, in Baltimore, Maryland, the son of the late John E. Fissel, Sr. and Grace Fern Engle. John is preceded in death by his first wife, Anita; daughter, Holly Beth Webb; son, David Fissel; and brother, Fenton Fissel. John is survived by his wife, Faye; step-son, John (Hertzel) Filbrun; grandchildren, Tiffany and Daniel (Amanda) Webb, Hannah and Jacob Filbrun; great-granddaughter, Juniper Marie McKinney; special cousin, Bill Collins; and numerous friends.



John graduated from the University of Maryland with a Bachelor's Degree and was a member of Sigma Chi Fraternity. Before graduating, he served in the United States Navy serving on the USS Midway. John began working for Roadway Express in the trainee program working his way up to the terminal manager. He began working for Lyons Transportation Lines in 1967. His knowledge of traffic and transportation led him to become an adjunct instructor at Sinclair Community College for 16 years. John was a member of the Kiwanis Club; joined the Miami Valley Traffic Club (MVTC) in 1956 and served as president in 1979. After retirement, he loved to travel. Faye and John traveled to many countries and all 50 states. John was an avid sports fan and would always cheer on the UD Flyers, Reds and the Bengals.



A visitation and reception for family and friends will be held from 5:00PM to 7:00PM on Friday, July 29, 2022, at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E. Stroop Road, Kettering, OH 45429. A Celebration of Life will follow at 7:00PM. John will be laid to rest at David's Cemetery. The family would like to thank all of the staff, especially Hospice of Dayton and Carlyle House, for all of their love and care they shared with John during his transition. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be made at www.routsong.com.

