FISHER, Willard J.



Willard J. Fisher, age 90, of Springfield, passed away on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. He was born on May 17, 1930, to the late Willard and Opal (Deter) Fisher in Miami County, Ohio. In addition to his



parents, Willard is preceded in death by his loving wife, Joella (McCoy) Fisher; two brothers and three sisters; and special aunt, Medrith Miller. Willard is survived by his children, David (Karen) Fisher, Dianne (John) Potter, and Gregory Fisher; grandchildren, Cheree, Scott (Laura), Timothy, Stacy, Sarah, and Rhett; nine great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.



Willard proudly served in the United States Army during the Korean War. He retired from SPECO after many years of hard work, and he was an avid bowler. Willard could fix anything and spent hours working on his many projects. He would do anything for anyone and was a caring provider for his family. What Willard loved most, was spending time with those he loved.



A private graveside service with military honors will be held at Rose Hill Burial Park where he will be laid to rest next to his wife. In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations be made to the Diabetes Association.




