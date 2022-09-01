FISHER, Whitney Danielle



32, of Springfield, passed away unexpectedly August 27, 2022. She was born April 6, 1990, in Springfield, the daughter of Vernon Fisher and Deborah Bruce. Whitney loved canvas painting, taking care of her plants, sunflowers and spending time with her loving family and many friends. Her most favorite pastime was being with the love of her life, her son Lyrick. He was her world and she loved him so much. She was employed as a shift manager at McDonalds Restaurant. Survivors include her parents, Deborah Bruce and Vernon Fisher (Carrie Grueser); her son, Lyrick Fisher; siblings, Amanda Bruce (Shawn Terhune Sr.), Kristopher Bruce (Jazmine Perez-Davis) and Raven Fisher; niece, Journee Fisher; nephew, Shawn Terhune Jr.; paternal grandmother, Cynthia Fisher; aunts and uncles, David Sanford, Nikki Sanford, Na-Cole Sanford, Richard (Roberta) Bruce, Lisa Bruce; Lyrick's godmother, Kandace Morris and several special cousins. Whitney was preceded in death by uncles, Vincent Fisher and Mark Bruce; cousin, Lilly Bruce and grandparents, Charles Bruce and Betty Bruce. Visitation will be held from 2:00PM until 5:00PM Saturday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Funeral services will be held at 5:00PM. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

