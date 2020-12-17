FISHER III, Loman T.



(March 02, 1962 - December 12, 2020)



Loman T. Fisher III, of Clearcreek Township, Ohio, passed away on December 12, 2020, at the age of 58. He was born March 02, 1962, in Cincinnati, Ohio, to Loman T. Fisher, Jr. and the late Florence Jean Fisher.



Loman is survived by his beloved wife, Tina Fisher; his loving children, Loman T (Sylvia) Fisher IV of Columbus, Ohio, and Kaylyn (Chris) Hemmelgarn of Grove City, Ohio; and his caring sister, Carolyn (Richie) Smith of Franklin, Ohio.



Loman worked for 36 years at Lexis-Nexis, and he was a member of Countryside Church of the Nazarene.



Funeral Services will be held at Countryside Church of the Nazarene located at 1436 Deerfield Road, Lebanon, Ohio 45036 on Saturday, December 19, 2020, at 7:00 pm. Family and friends will be received beginning at 5:00 pm until the time of service.



In Lieu of Flowers donations may be directed to Countryside Church of the Nazarene.



Megie Funeral Home caring for the family.

