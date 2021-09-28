journal-news logo
FISHER, Joseph

1 hour ago

FISHER, Joseph

Age 64, of Carlisle, Ohio, passed away on Friday, September 24, 2021, at his residence. Joseph was born September 8, 1954, in Middletown, OH, to the late Joseph and Mildred (Peek) Fisher. Joseph was employed with SOS for 35 years and retired in 2011. He loved fishing and working on old cars. Joseph is survived by his wife of 48 years, Deborah (Rice) Fisher; his two sons, Joseph Mitchell Fisher, David Fisher; his three sisters, Charma Pickett, Ruth Peck and Marsha Morgenson. Funeral Services are 11am, Friday, October 1, 2021, at Anderson Funeral Home, 1357 E. 2nd St., Franklin, OH. Burial will be in Woodhill Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday from 5-8pm at the funeral home.




