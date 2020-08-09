FISHER, John P. Age 81, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, August 6, 2020. He was born in Dayton, Ohio, on June 19, 1939, to the late John H. and Helen E. Fisher (nee Guy). He was preceded in death by his wife, Martha S. Fisher. John is survived by his son, Douglas J. (Julie) Fisher; granddaughter, Kasie N. Fisher; daughter, Katie H. Fisher; and a host of other family members and friends. John graduated from the University of Dayton in 1961 and retired after serving 25 years at WPAFB in 1992 but returned part time to keep himself busy. He was an active member of University of Dayton Flyers football club and a member of the Wing Masters club for many years. John started building model planes as a child and when he grew up those planes became more advanced and motorized. He would go to his local air field to fly them, bringing him much joy. In loving memory of John, contributions may be made to VITAS Community Connection, 255 East Fifth Street, Suite 1200, Cincinnati, OH 45202. Memorial Mass will take place on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at 10:00 am at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 411 E. 2nd St., Dayton, Ohio 45402. www.NewcomerDayton.com

