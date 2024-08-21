Fisher, Jennifer



Jennifer Lynn Fisher 76, passed away peacefully on August 17, 2024 at Majestic Care Nursing Home. Born July 28, 1948 in Middletown, Ohio to Frank and Helen (Bendel) Fisher. She was a 1966 graduate of Bishop Fenwick High School. She was a waitress by trade working mainly at the Manchester Inn in various duties and several other local restaurants. She had a passion for antiques and collectibles, music, and animals. Surviving is her daughter Robin and son in law Dr. Charles Hawkins Jr. Grandchildren Charles ( Haylie) Hawkins III, Jade (Justin) Hilliard, Nathan Hawkins and Grant Hawkins; Great grandson Charles Hawkins IV and unborn great granddaughter; many cousins and special friends Martha Morgan and Janet and Ralph Williams. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her sister Lucy Fisher and husband Ivor Roberts. Funeral service will be Friday August 23 at 1:00p.m. at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd (at Bonita Dr.) Middletown, OH 45044. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service from 12:00-1:00p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow at at Woodside Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please make contributions to PAWS Adoption Center 6302 Crossings Blvd. Monroe, OH 45050. Please sign the guestbook at Wilsonschrammspaulding.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com