FISHER, Carl Irvin



Age 89 of Eaton, passed away Thursday, November 18, 2021, at Greenbrier Nursing Home, Eaton. He was born in Dayton on February 8, 1932, the son of Carl and Reva (Sears) Fisher. He loved cars and loved owning his own car. He collected toy tractors and enjoyed antique tractors. He attended Jacob's Well Fellowship Church in West Alexandria.



He is survived by his brothers Charles Fisher of Wilmington and Lloyd Fisher of Dacono, Colorado; sisters Mary Constant of Wilmington, Laura Grauberger of Phoenix, Arizona, and Bessie Fisher of Wilmington; and also survived by several



nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife Elfreda Fisher.



A gathering of family and friends will be held on Monday, November 29, 2021, from 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm at the ZERKLE FUNERAL HOME, 11900 N. Dixie Dr., Tipp City. A funeral



service will be held on Monday at 1:00 pm at the funeral home with Pastor James Hazelwood officiating. Burial will



follow in Forest Hills Memorial Gardens, Tipp City. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.zerklefh.com.

