1 hour ago

FISHER, Andrew

April 29, 1930 - Aug. 10, 2022

Andrew Fisher of Kettering, passed away on Wed., Aug 10, 2022. He was born 4/29/1930, to Arndt and Clara Fisher. Andy retired from G.M. He was a member of the Dayton Gem Club and a member of the Kittyhawk, and Community Golf Center, as well as an active member of Greenmont Village. He is preceded in death by his wife Eva and son David. He is survived by his daughter Robin (John) Harshe, granddaughter Christina (Tyler) Verstrat, and grandsons Eric Harshe and Alex Harshe, as well as his brother Lowell Fisher. Celebration of Life 2-5, Sunday, Aug. 21, at Greenmont Hall, 20 Rembrandt Blvd. Memorials may be made to Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Ave Dayton, OH 45420.

