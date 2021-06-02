FISCHER, Randall



"Randy"



Randall "Randy" Fischer, 51, passed away unexpectedly on May 29, 2021, at his residence. Randy was born December 4, 1969, in Hamilton, Ohio, to



Richard and Evelyn (Nugent) Fischer. He was a 1988 graduate of Hamilton High School and a 1992 graduate of The Ohio State University. He



received a B.S. in Business



Administration with a concentration in Accounting. Randy married the love of his life, Annette (Russell) Fischer in December 1999. He worked for Cengage Learning in Independence, KY, for 27 years. During his time at Cengage, Randy was



involved in a variety of roles. Most recently he was the Senior Finance and Logistics Manager overseeing aspects of finance, logistics and procurement. In his free time, Randy enjoyed



attending sporting events, gardening, and spending time with friends and family. To say Randy was an avid Buckeye fan would be an understatement. He loved everything about his Ohio State Buckeyes. He and Annette would spend Saturdays in the fall attending or watching the OSU Buckeyes play football. He was also an avid Dallas Cowboys and Pittsburgh



Penguins fan. Randy is survived by his wife of 21 years,



Annette (Russell) Fischer and their two beloved cats Riley and Crosby. Mother Evelyn (Nugent) Fischer, siblings Tracy Preston, Tim (Stacey) Fischer, and Christina (Charlie) Beckett. Nieces and nephews Kyla, Michael, Sean, Elizabeth, John, James,



Sarah, and Joey. Nephews and niece through friendship and love Keegan, Kenzie and Kaden. He is preceded in death by his father Richard Fischer. Visitation will be held on Friday, June 4th, 2021, from 4 pm to 7 pm, at Weigel Funeral Home, 980 N.W. Washington Blvd., Hamilton, Ohio 45013. There will be a celebration of life at 7 pm on Friday immediately following the visitation. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to The Ohio State University Scholarship fund, The Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, or a charity of your choice. Online condolences are available at



www.weigelfuneralhome.com