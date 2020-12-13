X

FISCHER, David William "Dave"

Of Centerville, Ohio, passed away on December 5th, 2020, at the age of 82. He was a graduate of Chaminade High School, the University of Dayton, and The Ohio State University, and enjoyed a long career as a physicist in the materials lab at WPAFB. In his retirement, he was an award-winning amateur landscape photographer, an avid gardener, and an expert Sudoku player. Dave was also a loving husband, father, brother, and uncle. He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Elizabeth "Beth" Fischer; one daughter, Laura (Gregg) Horvat; one brother, Donald (Andrea) Fischer; five sisters, Mary Anne (Frank) Ciani, Sharon (John) Allerding, Phyllis Fischer, Carol (Ken) Sims, and Teri (Ron) Goode; and eighteen nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Philip and Mary Fischer. A celebration of Dave's life will be held at a

later date. Condolences to the family may be shared at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com. For those who wish, in lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Foodbank at www.thefoodbankdayton.org/donate.

