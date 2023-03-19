Fischer, Andrea J.



Age 79, of Centerville, passed away on Sunday, March 12, 2023. The family would like to thank the staff at Bethany Village as well as the care team at Ohio's Hospice of Dayton for the excellent care they provided Andrea. Family will receive friends on Thursday, March 23, 2023 from 4-6pm, at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E. Stroop Rd., Kettering, OH 45429. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30am the following day at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 6245 Wilmington Pike, Dayton, OH 45459. In lieu of flowers, donations, in Andrea's name, may be made to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton or Pancreatic Cancer Action Network. Full Obituary can be found at www.Routsong.com

