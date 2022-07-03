FIRMENT, Eleanor



Age 95, of Dayton, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, June 29, 2022. She was born July 7, 1926, in Hastings, PA, to the late Edwin and Ethel McMullen.



Eleanor worked at Patterson Field after graduation till the end of World War II and later at the Metropolitan clothing store. She was a parishioner of Immaculate Conception Church since 1948 and a member of the Rosary Alter Society and Free Spirits group at church. Always a caregiver, Eleanor worked on the Bereavement Committee for many years and was a longtime member of the Ladies Auxiliary of VFW Post #9927. She also enjoyed sewing, bowling, and dancing.



Eleanor is preceded in death by Paul, her husband of 65 years; sons Donald and Kevin; brothers John, George, Marcellus, Desmond, and Eugene. Eleanor is survived by 2 daughters Linda Zalusky (Jim), Debbie Bertke (Jerry); daughter-in-law Vicki Firment; 4 grandchildren Jeremy Firment, Sarah Dorsey (Ishmen), Eric Zalusky (Ellen) and Anna Zalusky; 3 great-grandchildren Kayla, McKenzie, and Khloe; sister Gertrude Crago (Joe); brother Kevin McMullen; sister-in-law Bridget McMullen; and numerous nieces and nephews.



Visitation will be Wednesday, July 6, 2022, from 10:00am-11:00am with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at Immaculate Conception Church, 2300 S. Smithville Rd. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery.



The family would like to thank the staff at Dynamic Senior Solutions, Touching Hearts at Home, and Hospice of Dayton. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Dayton.



