FIORITA, Linda

FIORITA (nee: Ozment), Linda Joyce 71, of Lebanon, passed away on Saturday, September 12, 2020, at Hospice of Butler/Warren Counties. Born on September 30, 1948, to Martin Elroy and Sarah Elizabeth (nee: Powell) Ozment in Dayton, OH, Linda began her career working at Wright-Patterson AFB as a full-time secretary for the Aerospace Research Laboratories, where she received the Superior Performance Award. Linda retired from the University of Dayton Physics Department, after 27 years of service. She attended the Breiel Boulevard First Church of God where she was active in the Breiel Church Choir and was a wonderful decorator and an avid collector of primitive and colonial antiques. Preceded in death by her husband, Robert Fiorita, Sr., she is survived by her two sons, Shawn (Jessica) Waldman of Miamisburg, Richard Waldman of Dayton, one step-son, Robert (Kristin) Fiorita of Dublin, one step-daughter, Tina (Jeff) Staggs of Troy, four grandchildren, Nathan, Micah, Ana and Huey and six step-grandchildren, Carter, Kendel, Cameron, Austin, Trevor and Machaela. Visitation, Friday, September 18, 2020, from 2:00 PM-3:00 PM, with a memorial service at 3:00 PM all at the Breiel Boulevard First Church of God. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Breiel Worship Choir. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.hoskinsfh.com. Arrangements made by the Oswald-Hoskins Funeral Home.

