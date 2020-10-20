FINNIGAN, James A.



James A. Finnigan, 70, of Dayton, Ohio, beloved husband, amazing father/papaw and cherished family member and friend, passed away on October 16, 2020. He was born October 3, 1950, to Jack and Ruth (Stubbs) Finnigan. Affectionately known as 'Jim', he was an avid golfer, woodworker, Ohio State Buckeyes fan and dedicated public servant, serving 30 years as an officer with the Dayton Police Department, culminating his career as the Department's Narcotics Bureau Commander. He then served another 11 years as a court Bailiff in the Montgomery County Common Pleas Court. He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Joyce Ann (Messer) Finnigan; his children Cindy (Jim) Fleming, Bobby Freels, Jimmy (Karen) Finnigan and Michael (Kim) Finnigan; his grandchildren Dylan, Michael II, Erin, Maria and William; his sisters, Margaret Curtis, Carol (Lynn) Wall, and Ruthie Bush, as well as numerous family and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Martha. A visitation will be held from 11:00 am until 1:00 pm on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, at Newcomer Funeral Home, 820 Miamisburg-Centerville Road, Centerville, Ohio 45459. A funeral service will follow at the funeral home starting at 1:00 pm. Burial will be at Washington Township Cemetery alongside his beloved parents. For their extraordinary kindness and consideration, donations may be made in lieu of flowers to the Fraternal Order



of Police, Lodge 44. Jim will always be remembered for



his story telling, kind heart, knowledge, sense of humor, and



most importantly his loving soul. To leave a special message for his family please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.

