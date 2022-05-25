FINNEY, Shirley

journal-news logo
FINNEY (Crabbe),

Shirley Lee

86, of Springfield, passed away on Saturday, May 21, 2022. Shirley was born in Yellow Springs, Ohio, on July 29, 1935, the daughter of Susan Iliff and Virgil Crabbe. Shirley graduated from Springfield High School in 1953 and retired from Ohio Edison in 1994 after 27 years of service. She was a member of the Coach Al

Turner Memorial Scholarship Fund Committee, enjoyed volunteer work, music, loved to dance, wrote poetry and loved

animals. She was preceded in death by her parents and stepfather Frank Sieminski. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law Craig and Alison Finney of Marysville, former

husband and Craig's father Kenneth Finney of London, cousins Rita Look of Beavercreek, Kathryn Staigers of Yellow Springs, several other cousins and many friends. Per Shirley's request there will be no service. The family is being served by RICHARDS, RAFF & DUNBAR MEMORIAL HOME. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Coach Al Turner Memorial Scholarship Fund at the Springfield Foundation.




