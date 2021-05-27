FINNEY, Phyllis Jean
Phyllis Jean (Hatfield) Finney, born in Middletown, on August 26, 1928, to parents, Golden and Lexie Hatfield, died on
Tuesday, May 25, 2021, at the age of 92. A graduate of
Middletown High School, she worked as an executive secretary at Armco Steel and later as an elementary librarian at
Lincoln, Sherman, and Roosevelt Elementary Schools. Fred and Phyllis were active in Coterie Dance Club, Middie Athletic Boosters - especially during the All-American Weekend
Festivals, and as counselors of the Methodist Youth Fellowship at First United Methodist Church. They went back to Breiel Blvd. Church of God; they were married at Crawford Street Church of God on July 9, 1955. Phyllis is survived by her
husband of 65 years, Fred W. Finney; daughters, Jane (Doug) Blazer and Diane (Stu) Wilson; grandson, Adam (Anne)
Wilson; and brother, Dynzel (Barb) Hatfield. She was preceded in death by her parents, and brothers, Sydney Hatfield and Merrill Hatfield. Visitation will be Friday, May 28, 2021, from 5:00 - 7:00 pm at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd. (at Bonita Dr.), Middletown. Private
funeral service and burial will be held for the family. The
family is extremely grateful to Phyllis' Hospice Care Team from Ohio's Hospice of Dayton, especially Kelli, Jamie, Diamond, and Jessica. Please make a memorial contribution in Phyllis' name to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Avenue, Dayton, OH 45420. Please sign the guestbook at
