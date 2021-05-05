FINNEY, Jody R.



73, of Springfield, passed away peacefully in his home, following a brief illness on Sunday morning, May 2, 2021. He was born in Springfield on April 12, 1948, the son of the late H. Roger and Frances (Campbell) Finney. A 1966 graduate of Springfield South High School, Jody was an All-American



basketball player. He went on to play for his beloved Ohio State Buckeyes, starting for their 1968 Final Four team. He was the 43rd player selected in the 1970 NBA draft. Jody served as a Church of God pastor for nearly 50 years. He retired from Navistar following 32 years of service and then as a sports massage therapist the following 17 years. Jody is survived by his wife of 53 years, Linda Lee



(Clayton) Finney; children, Jo Lynn Finney (Brian) Ferguson, Jody R. (Cristina) Finney II, Jan Finney (Warren) Roberds, and Jami Finney (Wayne) Artuso; son-in-law, Alper Sarihan; 9 grandchildren, Alex, Drew and Jillian Sarihan, Brian II and



Emma Ferguson, Danica, Joseph and Jocelyn Finney, and Eliana Artuso; brother, Jon (Sheila) Finney; and sister, Jackie Finney. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Jennifer Lee Sarihan in October 2020. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 4-8 p.m. Thursday in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. A private service will be held at the family's convenience. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions in Jody's memory be made to the Second Harvest Food Bank, 20 N, Murray St., Springfield, OH 45503. You may express condolences to the family at



www.littletonandrue.com



