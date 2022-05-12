Finkbine, Martha

FINKBINE (Harris),



Martha



Feb. 14, 1949 ~ May 2, 2022



Age 73, Martha was born February 14, 1949, in London,



Kentucky, to Effie and Elisha Harris. Martha worked for over 32 years for Talawanda School District, retiring in 2016.



Martha passed away at home surrounded by her loving



family on Monday, May 2, 2022. She is the beloved wife of Gerald I. Finkbine, devoted mother of Lisa (Darin) Finkbine Rader, Shelley (Kevin) Finkbine Fuge and the late Samantha Finkbine; adoring grandmother of Lily Fuge, Lucas Fuge and Rayne Rader; survived by siblings Princess, Estill, Kathleen, Dorothy, Barbara, Leona and Janice and many dear nieces and nephews; preceded in death by



siblings Bill, AnnaLee and Anderson, and parents Effie and Elisha Harris.



A visitation will be held for Martha on Saturday, May 14, 2022, at College Corner Community Church, (200 Indiana St.) at



10 am followed by funeral service at 12 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations in Martha's name can be made to Ohio Living



Hospice.

