FINK, Raymond G. "Jerry"



Age 82 of Englewood, passed away on Monday, March 8, 2021. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army. Ray had worked for many years in the retail industry and later retired from the U.S. Postal Service with over 20 years of service. He was a member of Precious Blood Catholic Church where he sang in the choir. Ray also enjoyed family, worldwide travel and



gardening. He is survived by his wife of 53 years: Gail (Preininger) Fink, son and daughter-in-law: Andrew "Brant" (Kristina Arcara) Fink, daughter and son-in-law: Erin (Jeff) Meyer, grandsons: Jacob and Aidan, brothers and sisters-in-law: Charles "Russ" (Bina) Fink, Lawrence "Gene" (Elaine) Fink, Francis "Bernie" (Barbara) Fink, Joe (Carol) Fink, Bill (Beth) Fink, Kevin (Susan) Fink, sister: Mary Pat Beatty, sister-in-law: Mary Fink, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents: Charles Russell and Margaret Louise (Harmon) Fink, sisters: Margaret "Dolly" Fink, Sarah Zinke and brother: Jim Fink. A Mass of Christian Burial will be said at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 13, 2021, at Holy



Sepulcher Catholic Church (1304 E. Cruikshank Road, Butler, PA). Interment will follow the Mass at Holy Savior Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Friday, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Schellhaas Funeral Home (5864 Heckert Rd., Bakerstown, PA). In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Dayton VA Medical Center. The Kindred Funeral Home, Englewood, is handling local arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at



