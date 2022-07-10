FINK, Patricia A.



Age 90, of Dayton, passed away Thursday, July 7, 2022, at her home. She is preceded in death by her husband Ben Fink in 2005, son John Fink and a great-grandson Sidney Michael Williams. Survived by 3 daughters Kathy (Dean) Halladay of Charlotte, NC, Patty Haney of Dayton, Joan (Jerry) Osborne of Huber Heights, 3 sons Mike Fink of Goshen, Steve Fink and girlfriend Jen Riegel of Dayton, 21 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren, a sister Joan Sims of Centerville, and numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends. Patricia was a longtime member of Corpus Christi Catholic Church. Mass of Christian Burial 11 a.m. Thursday, Jul 14, 2022, at Corpus Christi Catholic Church, located at the corner of Homewood Ave. and Forest Ave. in Dayton, by Father Benoit Mukamba. Interment Calvary Cemetery. The family will receive friends Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home, 5555 Philadelphia Dr. at N. Main St. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Ohio Hospice of Dayton or St. Judes. Online condolences for the family may be sent to



www.bakerhazelsnider.com