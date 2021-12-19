Hamburger icon
FINK, Ellen

Obituaries
2 hours ago

Ellen Fink, 68, of Wilmington, died on Wednesday, December 15, 2021, at her home. She was born in Middletown on July 8, 1953, to parents, Fred and

Carol Ann (Thomas) Pummill.

Ellen worked as a counselor with Comprehensive Counseling and at one time was very involved with A.A. She was an avid reader and a huge fan of the Cincinnati Reds. Ellen is survived by her sons, Chad (Annette) Haynie, Joseph Haynie,

Jimmy (Hope) Johnson and Johnny Johnson; brother, Alan (Hilda) Pummill; sister, Vicki Kierstead; and five grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Fink; daughter, Deanna Fink; parents; and sister, Beth Day. Funeral Service will be Tuesday, December 21, 2021, at 11:00 am at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd., (at Bonita Dr.), Middletown with Father John Civille as officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service from 10-11 am at the funeral home. Burial will be at Woodside Cemetery & Arboretum. Please sign the guestbook at


Funeral Home Information

Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home Inc

3805 Roosevelt Blvd

Middletown, OH

45044

https://www.wilsonschrammspaulding.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

