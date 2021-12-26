Hamburger icon
FINGER, Daniel

FINGER, Daniel Charles

Daniel Charles Finger, age 70 of Dayton, Ohio, passed away Monday, Dec. 20, 2021. Survived by his wife, Candace; sons, Lucian (Caihong) Novak and Daniel (Rachel Callahan) Finger; step-children, Mike (Keiko) Vier, Kris Vier (Andrew Moriarty); grandchildren, Alycia, Donavan, and Mya; and step-granddaughter, Amy. Due to COVID-19, no services will be held. Donations can be made in Dan's memory to the Hospice of Dayton. Arrangements by Newcomer North Chapel. Visit

offer a condolence to his family.

