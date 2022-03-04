FINFROCK, William R.



William R. Finfrock was a kind and loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and uncle. He left this world surrounded by his loving family on Feb. 27, 2022, at age 85 in Paso Robles, California.



He is survived by his wife, Judy; his 2 Children Corrine and Kevin; son-in-law Allen; daughter-in-law Lisa; 6 grandchildren Jessica, Marlee, Tyler, Matthew, Michaela and Rebecca, and 8 great-grandchildren and his sister, Barbara O'Neal.



His greatest accomplishment was his family. He will be remembered for unwavering love and kindness. He will be dearly loved and missed by his family and friends beyond measure.

