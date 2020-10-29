FINE, Marie Alvina
Marie Alvina Fine, age 94, of Laura, passed away on Sunday, October 25, 2020, at Miami Valley Hospital. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 AM on Monday, November 2, 2020, at West Milton United Church of Christ, 108 S. Main St, West
Milton. Burial will follow in Old Ludlow Cemetery, Laura. A walk-through visitation will be held from 2-6 PM on Sunday, November 1 at Hale-Sarver Family Funeral Home, 284 N.
Miami St., West Milton. Memorial contributions may be made to Laura Christian Church, 1 S. Main St., Laura, OH 45337.
