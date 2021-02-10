FINDLEY, Keith A.



Age 50 of Greenhills, passed away Saturday, February 6, 2021. He was born March 7, 1970, in Bennington, Vermont. He was a certified chef and



later in life he worked as a forklift operator. Keith was an avid game player who had a host of friends who came together for his 50th birthday party. He is survived by his wife Cindy Findley; mother-in-law Jeanne Harwood; four children



Stephanie (Sam) Temple, Maggie Harwood, Amber Barbeau, and Aaron Barbeau; grandchildren Lilly, Dakota, Michael, Scarlett, Lyanna, Mariah, and Preston; siblings, his twin



brother Kevin Findley, Connie (Adrian) Picard, Alan Barbeau, Sr., Mark (Rosa) Ruhlan, and Chuck Ruhlan, and special friends Ron and Betsy Kruthaupt. Keith was preceded in death by his grandparents who raised him, Stanley and Jane Barbeau and his stepson Jeremy Irvin. The family wishes to express their special thanks to Vitas Hospice at the Drake Center for



their compassionate care of Keith. Visitation at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME, 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield on Tuesday, February 16, 2021, from 10:00 AM until the time of the funeral service at 11:00 AM. Burial to follow in Millville Cemetery.


