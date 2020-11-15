FINDLAY, Gregory G. "Gregg"



Gregory G. Findlay (Gregg), 70, of Dayton, Ohio.



Loving, devoted husband of 47 years to his high school sweetheart Virginia "Ginni" (nee



Foley) and enthusiastic and dedicated father to daughters Kristina (Raj) Goel and Lara



(Jason) Rawe. One of Gregg's favorite roles in life was that of "Pop" to grandson Devan Goel and granddaughter Hayden Rawe, both of whom cherished him dearly.



Gregg died of complications associated with pancreatic cancer, a diagnosis and disease he courageously confronted with his signature mix of humor, honesty and dignity. Gregg is



preceded in death by his beloved parents George and Lois Findlay, his in-laws George and Virginia Foley and his nephew Christopher Foley.



Gregg is survived by sister Rebecca (John) Stafford, brothers-in-law Eugene Foley (Inga Duktig) and Michael (Dianna) Foley and sisters-in-law Marilyn (Scott) Stephen and Laura Foley (Dan Collins) as well as nine nieces and nephews and four grandnephews.



Gregg never met a stranger. His friends all thought they were his dearest, his acquaintances thought they were his friends – and they were all correct. Being with Gregg was fun and joyful. He gave his full attention to a conversation. He told an epic story … and had many stories to tell, having grown up as the son of a U.S. Navy Commander, Gregg and his sister Becky travelled and lived around the world with their parents, from Las Vegas, to Sasebo, Japan, and from Watford, England to Cleveland.



He retired after 35 years of service to Montgomery County. A career public servant, he prided himself on building relationships, solving problems, and making life easier for colleagues and the public. Near the end of his career, Gregg was awarded a prestigious public service award from the Dayton Trial



Lawyers Association.



In retirement, his favorite way to spend the day was with his wife Ginni, making his "beautiful bride" laugh. Their love story was his dearest legacy. Gregg and Ginni were 40-year residents of Oakwood. A proud two-time University of Dayton graduate, Gregg loved cheering for the Flyers. He loved the game of golf, the lessons the game could teach him and the friends he made on the course, especially in the Doc Wright Golf League. He loved a good road trip – some of them



ambitious -- and was passionate about history and music.



He was also a man of faith, feeling connected through Catholicism to the presence of a guiding and holy spirit in his life. Gregg described his life as a series of miracles and was flooded with gratitude for what he described as "the whole movie" when facing the end of his life. It was Gregg who set the tone in the final months for what his family called an extended



celebration of him and their life together.



Gregg requested the family delay a memorial service until his friends and family can come together safely, therefore a gathering in his honor will occur in 2021. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to one of the causes closest to



Gregg's heart: Water.org or Feeding America.

