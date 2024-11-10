FINCHUM, Earl



Earl S. Finchum, 85, of South Charleston, passed away on November 7, 2024. A devoted husband, father, and grandfather will always be remembered for his kind heart, resilience, and deep family bonds. Born on May 29, 1939, in South Charleston, Earl grew up the son of Charles and Zenia (Fox) Finchum as the last of 12 children on an active family farm. On February 25, 1961, Earl married the love of his life, Susan P. (Anway) Finchum. The two built a home and loving family together that lasted 63 years. Earl had two children, Tony Finchum and Pamela (Warren) Boerger, as well as, two grandchildren, Haley (Nick) Neral, and Jordan Boerger. While Earl actively farmed with his brothers, he also worked 37 years at Navistar and a member of the Local 402 Union until he retired in 2003. Earl continued to farm with his son, Tony, until his death enjoying planting, harvest, classic cars, and the annual beach trip with his children and grandchildren to Sunset Beach, North Carolina. Earl was preceded in death by his parents and eleven siblings: Ruth, Alma, R.J., Charles Jr., Ralph, Mildred, Virginia, Reva, Roy, Fred, and Mary. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 16, 2024 at 11:00 am at Littleton & Rue Funeral Home, 830 N. Limestone St., Springfield, Ohio. The family will receive friends one hour prior from 10-11:00 am. The service will be livestreamed on the Littleton and Rue Facebook page. Earl will be laid to rest at Rose Hill Burial Park. Pastor Aaron Turner will be presiding over the service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society or the American Heart Association in Earl's memory.





