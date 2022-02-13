FINCHUM, Charles

FINCHUM, Jr., Charles Lee



96, of South Charleston, went to be with the Lord on February 10, 2022, in Good Shepherd Village. He was born January 29, 1926, in New Market, TN, the son of Charles Lee and Zenia (Fox) Finchum, Sr. Charles lived on his family's farm all his life until his last few years. He was a member of Victory Chapel and later attended South Charleston Christian Center. Survivors include one brother, Earl (Sue) Finchum and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and ten siblings, RJ, Ralph, Fred, Roy, Alma, Ruth, Mary Mildred, Virginia and Reva. The family wishes to thank the many nieces and nephews for making his last few years enjoyable and the staff at Good Shepherd Village for all their wonderful care. A visitation will be held from 10:00 to 11:00 am on Tuesday in the CONROY FUNERAL HOME. Funeral services will follow at 11:00 am in the funeral home with Pastor Aaron Turner officiating. Burial will follow in the Greenlawn Cemetery.

