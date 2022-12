FINCHER, Jimmy



Age 64, of Clayton, departed this life December 4, 2022. He is survived by many loving family and friends. Visitation 11 AM. Service to follow 12 PM, Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at Salem Church of God, 6500 Southway Rd., Clayton, OH 45414. Interment Shiloh Park Cemetery.



