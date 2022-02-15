Hamburger icon
FINCH, Tysa L.

Tysa L. Finch, 44, of Springfield, Ohio, passed away February 11, 2022. She was born January 1, 1978, in Springfield, the daughter of Penny and Gene Knipp. Mrs. Finch enjoyed spending time with her family, playing with her grandchildren, and shopping was her

favorite pastime. She had worked at Honeywell for 14 years. Tysa is survived by her

beloved husband of 20 years, Herbert Finch, Jr.; her parents, Penny and Gene Knipp; children, Brittany Knipp, Isaiah Rothgeb, Brandon Rothgeb; stepchildren, Katrina Finch, Joanne Finch, Kayla Finch; brothers, Geno Knipp and Pat Burk; grandchildren, Colson Rothgeb, Navi Jo, Aria Boldman, Owen Rothgeb, Levi Finch, Liam Finch, Emma Finch; aunts, Pam,

Bobby Jo, Nancy, Missy, Jacki; uncles, Sonny, Ron, and Abe; and cousin, Danielle. Mrs. Finch was preceded in death by her brother, Jamie Yohe; grandparents, Robert Walters and

Patricia Schneider; father-in-law, Herbert Finch, Sr.; cousin,

Samantha; and very close friend, Carie Porter. Funeral services will be held at 11:30 am Friday in the Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home with Pastor Rick Clos officiating. Friends may visit with the family for one hour prior to the services. Burial will follow in Ferncliff Cemetery. All who knew Tysa are

invited. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

