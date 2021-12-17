FIELDS, VERA

FIELDS (Anderson),



Her Children Rise Up and



Call Her Blessed





We celebrate the life of Vera Kathleen (Anderson) Fields (born August 10, 1937) who left this world to join her husband, her mommy and daddy, three brothers, and two sisters in Heaven on December 15, 2021. She was a faithful, supportive, and devoted wife to Denvis Charles Fields for 38 years with whom she served in ministry to the church. She was a strong, loving, self-sacrificing mother and fierce protector of her six children: Debra Lee (Fields) Gray (spouse, James), Leah Darlene Fields, Michael Steven Fields (Colleen), Larry Kyle Fields (Trayce), Valerie Kay Fields, and Christopher Denvis Fields (Kathryn). She was a precious, patient, righteous, and honorable woman who lived her life in service to others. She led with grace and reconciled wrongs - she was a true peacemaker to the end. Mom was a wise and stubborn woman; the last to eat at every family gathering, first to respond in times of need, and insisted on maintaining a welcome home to everyone. An avid gardener, seamstress, and gifted cook, her life was lived resourcefully, modestly, and beautifully. Her smile was sunlight in springtime, and her laugh was joyous and healing. She's waiting to welcome her children, sixteen grandchildren, seventeen great-grandchildren, and her last two sisters to join her in Glory. We are homesick for you, mom - and we can't wait to see you again!Celebration at Timberhill Baptist Church (144 Timberhill Dr. Hamilton, Ohio 45013) Monday, December 20, 2021. Visitation 4pm-6pm with service, following. Graveside service and burial will be Tuesday, December 21, 2021, at 1pm, Pilgrim's Rest Cemetery (London, Kentucky). In lieu of flowers, Mom would be honored to have donations made in her memory, to Timberhill Baptist Church. Condolences can be made at